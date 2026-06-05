2026 BMW Motorrad F450 GS in Malaysia, RM40,000

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 5 2026 12:45 pm

Debuting in Malaysia is the 2026 BMW Motorrad F450 GS, with pricing at RM40,000. Only one colour option is offered in the Malaysia market – GS Trophy Racing blue metallic.

First shown internationally in 2025, the F450 GS is an all-new dual-purpose motorcycle from BMW Motorrad, for riders wanting a balance between everyday usability, touring comfort, and off-road capability. Competition for the F450 GS in Malaysia includes its direct competitor the CFMoto 450MT, and the recently launched single-cylinder KTM 390 Adventure R, and to a lesser extent the Honda NX500, Brixton Storr 500 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

The F450 GS is powered by a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine displacing 420 cc, producing 48 hp at 8,750 rpm with a peak torque of 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. Power goes through a six speed gearbox equipped with BMW Motorrad’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), a centrifugal clutch system that eliminates the need to manually operate the clutch lever while riding and applies to all situations, from starting off and changing gears to off-road manoeuvres.

Off-road footpegs are included as standard, as well as a Sport windshield while the two-piece seat places the rider at 845 of the ground, with a 830 mm low seat and 865 mm Rally seat available as optional accessories. The right foot brake lever is height-adjustable using tools through a vertical range of 20 mm, while the gearshift lever is adjusted for height via a toothed mechanism on the gear shaft.

Ergonomics can be further tuned to suit the rider with adjustable handlebar levers and the optional 20 mm handlebar risers. Weight for the F450 GS is listed at 178 kg, ready to roll, with 14-litres of fuel contained in the tank.

A full suite of electronic riding aids is standard equipment including ABS Pro, DBC, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) as

well as engine drag torque control (MSR). There are four riding modes – Rain, Road, Enduro and Enduro Pro – with Enduro Pro mode designed for use with off-road tyres with wheelie control and rear wheel ABS switched off for dirt riding.

Wheel sizing for the F450 GS is 19-inches in front and 17-inches in the rear, fitted with 100/90 front and 130/80 rear tyres. BMW Motorrad also supplies spoked wheels as an optional accessory from the official catalogue.

Suspension uses KYB upside-down telescopic fork with a 43 mm inner tube diameter in front, adjustable for rebound and compression. At the rear, a KYB monoshock, adjustable for preload and rebound, holds ups the rear, while suspension travel is 180 mm at both ends.

Brembo supplies the braking for the F450 GS, with a floating single-disc brake with a Brembo four-piston calliper and a 310 mm brake disc diameter in front and a single disc brake with single-piston floating caliper and 240 mm diameter disc is fitted on the rear wheel.

Riding information is shown on a large 6.5-inch TFT display with a multi-controller on the left handlebar allowing for quick and safe menu selection. A USB-C charging socket is also located in the handlebar area for charging the rider’s electronics.