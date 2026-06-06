2026 Alpinestars Supertech R10 helmet in Malaysia, priced at RM3,999 for solid, RM4,799 for graphics

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 6 2026 1:25 pm

Debuting in Malaysia is the 2026 Alpinestars Supertech R10 helmet, designed for the sports bike rider. Pricing is set at RM3,999 for the plain carbon and white Supertech R10, while opting for one of the six graphics helmets will set you back RM4,799.

Imported and distributed in Malaysia by Sinar Puncak, the Supertech R10 is FIM, ECE 22.06 and DOT certified and comes in an Asian fit to fit the more circular head shape. Every R10 helmet comes with a clear visor, dark smoke visor, Pinlock anti-fog lens, tear-offs and breath deflector, while the graphics helmets come with an additional race rear spoiler.

Construction of the Supertech R10 uses an eight-piece multi-density EPS foam shell as its base, and low-friction liner. The liner was developed for racing in MotoGP and is certified, exceeding ECE 22.06 by 37% for linear movement and 65% for rotational movement.

Above the inner foam liner, a multi-layer carbon composite shell combines 3K high-density carbon, uni-directional carbon, aramid fibre, and fibreglass layers bonded with advanced epoxy resin. The inner comfort liner is removable for cleaning, and reduces rotational, oblique, and linear forces transmitted to the head, neck, and brain while the padding system uses elastically connected crown and neck pads for improved oblique impact management.

The outer shell features 11 vent ports – six inlet and five outlet, to improve cooling while riding, while drag is reduced by 4.54% with the use of the race spoiler and built-in lateral winglets. Additionally, cheek pads feature quick removal to ensure the helmet can be safely removed from the rider’s head in emergency situations.

The Supertech R10 comes in four shell sizes and four EPS foam liner sizes to ensure fit for a broad range of riders, while Alpinestars A-Head fitment system allows for fine tuning of the helmet to suit head size or shape. The shell itself comes with a chin bar with a raised lower profile, and the sides of the helmet are cut in to ensure clearance for the rider’s collarbone in the event of a crash while a channel for a hydration system is built into the right cheek pad.

For weight, the size ‘M’ Supertech R10 is claimed to weigh 1,540 grammes. Stocks of the Supertech R-10 are available in authorised Alpinestars Malaysia dealers from June 2026.