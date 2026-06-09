In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 9 2026 2:45 pm

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KTM has announced extra ETS train services for this weekend, June 12-14. It’s applicable to both northern and southern sectors.

For the north, train EG 9251 will depart Padang Besar for KL Sentral at 3pm, while EG 9256 will head from KL Sentral to Padang Besar at 9.15 pm. For the exact time the train will reach each stop along the way, see the graphic above.

For those heading south, EX 9572 and EX 9578 will head to KL Sentral from JB Sentral at 7am and 5.30 pm respectively, while EX 9575 and EX 9573 will make the opposite journey south at 11.55 am and 9.05 am respectively. Again, check the graphic below for the exact timing at your stop.

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As usual, one can buy tickets from the KITS Style app, KTM’s website or physically in person. Doors will close five minutes before the train departs so it’s best to reach the station early.

Note that there’s a 30% discount for the ETS and ERT if one uses the MADANI30 promo code, but that’s for weekdays only and not applicable to these extra weekend trains, so if your schedule is flexible, travel on weekdays for extra savings. The MADANI30 promo code is valid till October 14, 2026.

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