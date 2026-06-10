Train operations at KTM JB Sentral station will be suspended tomorrow, June 11 for RTS Link works

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 10 2026 9:58 am

KTM has announced that train operations at JB Sentral station will be temporarily suspended tomorrow, June 11, to facilitate truss structure launching works for the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link project.

During the temporary suspension, affected passengers for KTM’s ETS EP9535 and EG9449 trains will continue their journey with the shuttle bus service between Kempas Baru station and JB Sentral. Designated pickup and drop-off areas will be provided at both locations, and KTM staff will be on hand to guide passengers. Follow the signs and crew.

Speaking of the JB-SG RTS Link, they successfully conducted a high-speed, multi-train trial in April. In January, the project was reported to be on track for completion in December, for operations to commence in January 2027. The 4km rail link connects JB’s Bukit Chagar to Singapore’s Woodlands North, and its driverless train sets have a maximum capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour per way.

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