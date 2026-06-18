Maserati Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio facelifts debut – new face, revised interior, ICE/EV versions

In Cars, International News, Maserati / by Gerard Lye / June 18 2026 4:37 pm

A few years after their debuts, the Maserati Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio have each been facelifted to keep them fresh in the market. According to the trident brand, all three receive powertrain upgrades in addition to a revised interior as well as styling changes inspired by the MCPura, which is the facelifted MC20 we were introduced to last July.

Maserati Grecale facelift

Starting with the Italian brand’s first-ever SUV, there’s now a reshaped, flatter grille that is accompanied by a “shark nose” bumper. The latter features prominent black trim that meets with the side and central air inlets for a more integrated look, with body-coloured “fangs” providing contrast.

Inside, the Grecale receives a new gear selector with capacitive touch buttons that feature haptic technology. The paddle shifters on the redesigned steering wheel also gain a new parking assistance function, which is apparently something that customers asked for during daily drives. Lastly, the configurable digital clock on the dashboard is now octagonal in shape and sprouts a metal crown, while the user interface gets updated with new graphics.

As you’d expect, Maserati will offer customers a range of personalisation options covering exterior colours, interior themes and wheel sizes, the last of which ranges from 19 to 21 inches. Some options are packaged together depending on the chosen trim level, some of which come standard with air suspension that has a total excursion of 65 mm.

In terms of powertrains, the Grecale can be had with either an inline-four petrol mild hybrid, a petrol V6 or a fully electric (Folgore) setup. The base option is the Grecale MHEV that comes with a 2.0 litre twin-turbo inline-four petrol unit, which is augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system featuring a belt-starter generator (BSG), an e-Booster and a DC/DC converter.

This setup delivers either 250 PS (247 hp or 184 kW) and 420 Nm of torque or 300 PS (296 hp or 221 kW) and 450 Nm depending on the market. The lower-output version will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and maxes out at 229 km/h, while the high-output setup needs 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h.

The mild hybrid powertrain can also be had in Modena guise, which bumps outputs to 330 PS (325 hp or 243 kW) and 450 Nm for a century sprint time of 5.3 seconds and top speed of 240 km/h. It’s worth pointing out that the 250 PS version of the mild hybrid powertrain is new for the Grecale, likely to provide customers with more options.

For more power, the Nettuno V6 in the Grecale keeps its 3.0 litre displacement, Maserati Twin Combustion (MTC) technology and wet sump lubrication to make 390 PS (385 hp or 287 kW) and 500 Nm. With more grunt, the 0-100 km/h time drops further to 4.9 seconds while the top speed increase to 260 km/h.

This version of the Nettuno engine is offered for base and Modena trim levels. Stepping up to Trofeo specification sees the V6 churn out 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) and 620 Nm. As the most powerful Grecale with an internal combustion engine (ICE), Trofeo needs 3.8 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and maxes out at 285 km/h. All ICE variants come with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Those who prefer their Grecale to be fully electric can look at the Folgore variant, which sticks to a 400-volt electrical architecture, 105-kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. Total system output remains unchanged at 557 PS (550 hp or 410 kW) and 820 Nm, with the 0-100 km/h time being 4.1 seconds and top speed at 220 km/h.

Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio facelifts

As with their SUV stablemate, the face of the new GranTurismo and its convertible sibling, the GranCabrio, gets revised to be more expressive than before. New here is the grille, which has been made larger to complement the “shark nose” front end. The more imposing-looking grand tourers also receive the same black trim around the grille that leads into the sides.

Inside, both cars get a new steering wheel, PRND selector, parking function access via paddle shifters, fresh UI graphics as well as the octagonal digital clock, as per the Grecale. Unlike the SUV, the grand tourers are only offered with V6 and fully electric powertrains.

The V6 is once again the 3.0 litre Nettuno unit with wet sump lubrication, but with a higher compression ratio. As such, base outputs are higher at 490 PS (483 hp or 360 kW) and 600 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 (GranTurismo) or four seconds (GranCabrio) and top speeds of 302 km/h (GranTurismo) or 300 km/h (GranCabrio).

In Trofeo guise, the V6 serves up more power than before at 590 PS (582 hp or 434 kW) and 650 Nm, with performance figures being 3.5 seconds/320 km/h (GranTurismo) and 3.6 seconds/316 km/h (GranCabrio) respectively. Both V6 versions get a ZF-eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

The fully electric Folgore variant sits at the top of the range with its triple radial electric motors (two rear, one front) for 761 PS (751 hp or 560 kW) and 1,350 Nm. These are hooked up to an 800-volt system and 92.5-kWh battery pack (83 kWh usable) for up to 509 km of range (WLTP), which is 59 km more than before.

The range improvement is a result of aerodynamic improvements brought on by the styling tweaks as well as the new AWD Disconnect system, the latter capable of physically disengaging the front axle shafts so only the rear electric motors move the car.

While Maserati didn’t provide charging information for the Grecale, it did do so for the Folgore variant of the grand tourer duo. At 11 kW AC, one hour of charging nets you 100 km, while at 270 kW DC, the battery pack gets from 20-80% state of charge in 18 minutes. If stuck with a 400-volt charger, the battery pack charges at a max of 50 kW to gain 25 km within five mimutes.

All variants of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio come with air springs as standard, while available drive modes vary depending on which buyers choose. The Trofeo gets GT, Sport and Corsa, while the base V6 has GT, Sport and a new Country mode to choose from. The Folgore gets all of the above, plus a Max Range mode that limits the top speed to 130 km/h, while also dialling back throttle response and the power of the climate control.

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