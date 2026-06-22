PLUS UPM ramps to close every night, June 22-28

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 22 2026 6:20 pm

Click to enlarge

PLUS has announced that the slip road from Persimpangan UPM to the UPM toll plaza, and the exit road from Persimpangan UPM to Kajang will be closed to all traffic every night, from 10pm to 5am. This will be in effect from June 22 (tonight) till June 28.

The E2 highway operator says that this closure is to facilitate the safe cutting of risky trees that line the route. Click on the image above for a better idea on which ramps are affected.

As an alternative, motorists are advised to use state roads to UPM and Kajang. PLUS says that at any one time, only one of the two ramps will be closed to ensure traffic smoothness and user comfort. It advises motorists to plan ahead and follow the signs at the work area.

Share this info with those who use the UPM interchange at night. Drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.