2027 KTM 790 Duke – improved ergonomics, larger front fairing, body and chassis updates

In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 23 2026 11:23 am

Revised and reworked, the 2027 KTM 790 Duke is back with updates and improvements. Changes have been made to improve rider control, and styling updates brings the 790 Duke in line with its siblings, the 990 Duke and 1390 Super Duke R.

Biggest change on the 790 Duke is found in the rider triangle, the relationship between the handlebars, seat and foot pegs. A new handlebar shape features a more open angle, while repositioned rider and passenger foot pegs, and an improved seat deliver a more natural, connected riding position, giving the rider better control along with better chassis and front-wheel feedback.

New triple clamps, a new sub-frame and new fuel tank design contributes to the improved ergonomics, and a further 2 kg weight reduction aids in improving handling. Other changes made in cosmetics include a redesigned headlight unit, streamlined bodywork, and a larger front fairing.

The 790 Duke also gets all-new WP radial-mount front brakes developed in-house which KTM says gives improved braking power with less effort at the lever. Focus is on brake feel, with the brakes giving a smooth, linear response without a harsh initial bite, and enhanced control.

The WP suspension has been updated as well, with readjustments to the settings to improve handling. The 790 Duke gets 43 mm WP Apex upside-down forks with 150 mm of travel, and adjustable for rebound and compression, while the rear is fitted with a WP Apex monoshock with 170 mm of travel, adjustable for rebound and preload.

No changes in the engine room, with power coming from a DOHC eight-valve parallel-twin, displacing 799 cc and producing a claimed 105 hp at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm (the A2 licence version produces 95 hp). A six-speed gearbox is fitted with a Power Assist Slipper Clutch, and the up-and-down quickshifter is built into the shifter shaft, driving the rear wheel via chain final drive.