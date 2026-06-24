NPE2 officially starts construction – designed with MLFF in mind but can be reverted to regular toll lanes

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 24 2026 2:21 pm

Having broken ground last November, the New Pantai Expressway Extension (NPE2) has officially entered its construction phase. The project is now at 6% progress, and the highway is currently targeted to be completed on October 15, 2029.

Expected as it may be to divert up to 40% of traffic from Jalan Bangsar towards the city centre, improve Level of Service from E/F to C/D, save as much as 25 minutes for those travelling between Bangsar/Mid Valley and Subang Jaya, and generate positive economic spillover to nearby developments like Pantai Sentral Park, Pantai Dalam and Bangsar South, while involving only 5% land acquisition, but residents and motorists who regularly pass through will no doubt be wondering about the impact on their daily lives.

To that end, IJM says a traffic management plan (TMP) will be implemented in phases around Pantai Dalam, Jalan Syed Putra and Jalan Istana. Updates will be shared via official social media channels.

To ensure traffic flows smoothly, there will be real-time traffic monitoring, continuous coordination with relevant authorities and agencies, as well as scheduled non-peak hour lane closures and traffic diversions. Also, dedicated traffic management and monitoring teams will be deployed, information will be communicated through variable message signs (VMS) and all existing road lanes will be retained – i.e. no lane closures.

IJM will also implement safe work zones, erosion and sediment control plans (ESCP), manage dust, noise and vibration, and strengthen public communication and stakeholder engagement throughout the construction period to minimise the impact on motorists and surrounding communities.

The company adds that NPE2 has undergone comprehensive assessments, including the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and Road Safety Audit (RSA), and smart cameras, certified safety personnel and dedicated emergency response teams (ERT) will be deployed.

A self-financed public-private partnership, the RM1.7 billion project is fully funded and implemented by New Pantai Expressway Sdn Bhd without requiring any additional financial allocation from the government.

The 6.4-km elevated highway (15.9 km including directional ramps) will link the existing Pantai Dalam toll plaza to Jalan Istana via Jalan Syed Putra, enhancing highway-to-highway connectivity between the NPE, Besraya and the upcoming Laluan Istana-Kiara Expressway (LIKE), and strengthening connectivity along the Pantai Dalam-Bangsar-Mahameru corridor into central Kuala Lumpur.

NPE2 ranges from two to five lanes (!) of dual carriageway throughout its alignment. IJM projects 40,000 vehicles a year initially, and subsequently, an average 2-3% increase per year. The highway will also have CCTV, smart lighting, a Pantai Dalam lay-by with surau, toilets and EV fast chargers, and free-flow ramps.

“We understand that a large-scale infrastructure project such as NPE2 may cause temporary inconvenience. However, every lane closure and traffic diversion has been carefully planned to ensure public safety and traffic optimisation,” IJM toll division CEO Chua Lay Hoon said, adding that safety remains top priority.

Now, multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) tolling was mentioned during the ground-breaking ceremony last November, so we asked for updates on that front. “NPE2’s design already takes MLFF into consideration, but its implementation in the future will depend on the government,” clarified Chua. Works ministry sec-gen Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim said in July 2025 that “the earliest possible (MLFF) implementation would be in 2027.”

It is understood that NPE2’s MLFF readiness revolves around the new Syed Putra toll plaza, whose design is capable of integrating a gateless gantry (no island, no toll booth) amidst the usual toll lanes for Touch ‘n Go, SmartTAG, RFID and so on. The timelines have already been pre-agreed with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), and should MLFF (which has been talked about in Malaysia since 2008!) not materialise by the time the highway opens, regular toll lanes can be built instead of the gateless gantry.

NPE2 media briefing on June 24, 2026

Loading 24 photos…

NPE2 ground-breaking ceremony on November 12, 2025

Loading 20 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.