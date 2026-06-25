2026 Hongqi E-HS9 launched in Thailand – luxury six-seat EV SUV with 492 PS, up to 548 km WLTP; RM369k

In Cars, Hongqi, International News / by Gerard Lye / June 25 2026 4:42 pm

After first launching in Singapore in May this year, the Hongqi E-HS9 has now gone on sale in Thailand. The SUV is being offered in the kingdom in a sole variant priced at 2.99 million baht (about RM369k), making it a rather premium offering as expected from the luxury arm of FAW Group.

Measuring 5,209 mm long, 2,010 mm wide, 1,713 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,110 mm, the E-HS9 is a large vehicle that sits in the ballpark of the Zeekr 9X, Xpeng GX, Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7. For those brave enough to drive this off the pavement, approach and departure angles are 21.3 and 21.4 degrees respectively, while the minimum ground clearance is 175 mm.

The Hongqi SUV features an electric powertrain with an electric motor on each axle. The front motor is rated at 275 PS (271 hp or 202 kW) and 306 Nm of torque, while the one at the rear serves up 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 300 Nm.

Together, the dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup provides a total system output of 492 PS (485 hp or 362 kW) and 606 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h. The motors are linked to a 400-volt electrical architecture and powered by a 120-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack, which provides up 548 km of range following the WLTP standard. DC fast charging is at a max rate of 140 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge requiring 48 minutes.

In terms of kit, the Thailand-market E-HS9 comes with matrix LED headlamps with auto high beam, 21-inch five-spoke alloys, flush pop-out door handles, soft-close doors, an active shutter grille, a panoramic sunroof, soundproof glass, an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, a 15.6-inch front passenger touchscreen as well as a 16-speaker Bose sound system.

The infotainment system, which supports Chinese, English, Thai, Malay and Indonesian languages, has built-in 4G connectivity and will play nice with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Interestingly, the Thai brochure also shows over-the-air (OTA) update support for Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. As reported previously, Malaysia is part of Hongqi’s ASEAN plans, and we’ll be the last of the three to welcome the E-HS9.

Other features inside include four-zone climate control (with B-pillar and second-row air vents as well as PM2.5 and pollen filtration), 256-colour ambient lighting, two 50-watt wireless charging pads electric steering wheel adjustment, leather upholstery, powered front seats (with memory, ventilation and massage functions), powered second-row seats (with ventilation function) and the third-row seats have electrically foldable backrests – the E-HS9 is a six-seater.

Safety and driver assistance systems include eight airbags, the usual passive systems (TCS, ESP, EBD, etc.), hill start assist, hill descent control, an around-view monitor, tyre pressure monitor, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, lane change assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

Buyers get three colour options, each paired with an interior theme. Pacific Blue comes with a Saddle Brown cabin, while an Imperial Black or White Jade exterior each gets three interior options: Shadow Black, two-tone Ebony/Cloud or Saddle Brown.

The E-HS9 is being sold as a fully-imported (CBU) model by Metro Group in Thailand with a five-year, 150,000-km vehicle warranty and eight-year, 160,000-km battery warranty. Buyers also get 24-hour emergency assistance as well as a complimentary 11-kW wallbox and first-class insurance.

In the ‘Product Configuration’ page of the Thai-market brochure, the SUV is listed as ‘E-HS9 Overseas RHD Equipment Definition (Long-endurance Southeast Asian version). While not confirmed, what our neighbours got could very well be what comes our way. Quill Group secured the rights to be the official importer and distributor of Hongqi vehicles in April this year, with a launch reportedly set for mid-2026.

GALLERY: 2026 Hongqi E-HS9

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GALLERY: 2026 Hongqi E-HS9 Thailand brochure

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