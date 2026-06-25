2027 Omoda C9 facelift revealed – Exeed EX6 in China gets split headlights, mechanical door handles

In Cars, Exeed, International News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan Lee / June 25 2026 6:25 pm

The Omoda C9 will soon be given a facelift in its home market of China, where is it named the Exeed EX6. The car may have only been around in Malaysia for less than two years, but it actually debuted in the Middle Kingdom over three years ago (as the Exeed Yaoguang) and is ripe for an update.

It’s quite a big update, too – exterior photos published by the Chery’s domestic premium brand show an all-new front end in line with Exeed’s newer models, featuring a split headlight design with a full-width light bar up top and the main lamps down below. The latter come with an illuminated starry graphic and are framed by C-shaped signature lighting, bookending the reworked grille with hexagonal body-coloured inserts.

Along the side, the front fender strips that bleed into the front doors are gone, replaced by shorter panels with additional driver assist cameras. Even the door handles have changed, with the flush pop-out door handles replaced by mechanical pull-up ones, in lockstep with an impending ban on hidden door releases in China.

Meanwhile, the rear end has been left relatively untouched, with the full-width taillights being retained – albeit with the same starry motif replacing the Exeed script that is now mounted up top. The bumper design has also been simplified without the large vertical reflectors (replaced by slimmer horizontal ones), diffuser-like valance and ornate quad tailpipes. A set of sportier two-tone alloy wheels complete the look.

The interior has not been revealed just yet, but expect the C9 to receive a comprehensive redesign here too, replacing the Mercedes-Benz-style conjoined screens and moving closer to the Chinese car norm with separate displays and dual smartphone holders. That is the case with the car’s stablemates, the facelifted Jaecoo J8 (called the Chery Tiggo 9 in China) and the new Tiggo 9 (Tiggo 9X).

As for the engines, they will likely be carried over and include the same 261 PS/400 Nm 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder and eight-speed auto, as well as a PHEV variant with the Super Hybrid System (SHS). The latter consists of a 1.5 litre engine, dual electric motors and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with a total system output of 537 PS and 630 Nm of torque.

Omoda & Jaecoo has yet to confirm if this facelift will be sold overseas, but Australia’s CarExpert reports that it could be introduced Down Under next year, and we expect the same to be true for Malaysia as well.

GALLERY: 2025 Omoda C9 in Malaysia

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