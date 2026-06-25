SKDS Subsidised Diesel Control System fuel claims reimbursement applications open July 1: Armizan

In Local News / by Mick Chan / June 25 2026 2:18 pm

The Malaysian government has agreed to open applications for claims reimbursement under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) from July 1 for eligible public and good land transport operators in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan who have yet to receive their fleet cards, Bernama has reported.

This facility would allow eligible companies to claim the difference between the retail price of unsubsidised diesel and the subsidised SKDS rate, while waiting for the issuance of their fleet cards, said domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Use of fleet cards to access subsidised diesel will take effect on July 1, alongside the nationwide implementation of targeted diesel fuel subsidies on that date, he said. “This requirement applies to eligible public land transport and goods land transport operators in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan,” the minister said.

With the SKDS mechanism, subsidised diesel is priced at RM1.88 per litre for land public transport, and RM2.15 per litre for goods transport.

As of June 22, 8,445 companies involving 30,557 vehicles have registered under SKDS in the three regions; Sabah recorded 4,062 companies with 14,750 vehicles, Sarawak recorded 4,108 companies with 15,030 vehicles, and Labuan recorded 275 companies with 777 vehicles, according to the report.

Registration under SKDS involves two steps, firstly with an application via the MySubsidi portal and subsequently with and application for a fleet card from the selected oil company upon approval. “The government acknowledges that issuance and delivery of fleet cards typically takes two to three weeks, depending on verification and administrative processes,” Armizan said.

Reimbursement claims are subject to conditions, including that applicants must be eligible operators in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan who have registered under SKDS and have applied for a fleet card on or before June 30. Claims cover diesel expenses made from July 1 to 31, or until the receipt of the fleet card, whichever comes first.

Applications can be submitted through the MySubsidi portal, along with supporting proof of purchase in the form of uploaded receipts. Reimbursements will be credited to company accounts by the finance ministry within 15 working days after verification by the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) has been completed, the minister said.

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