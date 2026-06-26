No KL Car Free Morning this Sunday – OCBC Cycle

In Local News / by Danny Tan / June 26 2026 12:39 pm

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM on June 28, which is this Sunday. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled to make way for a cycling event that’s happening at the same time.

A quick search reveals the cycling event to be Kuala Lumpur OCBC Cycle 2026, which will be happening from 6.45 am to 9am this Sunday morning. The annual 50 km event will start and end at Jalan Raja/Dataran Merdeka and the route includes all the major roads in KL that you can think of.

Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Conlay, Jalan Kia Peng, Jalan Mushi Abdullah, Jalan Putra, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Berjasa, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Kuching, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Ampang and Jalan Perak are part of it, so it might not be wise to head to KL for breakfast this Sunday.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 5/7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.

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