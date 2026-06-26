Yamaha to supply race motorcycles for Moto3 in 2028

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 26 2026 10:29 am

Beginning 2028, Yamaha Motor Co. will be the exclusive motorcycle and engine supplier for the FIM Moto3 championship. The supply contract will run from 2028 to 2033.

Currently, engines are supplied for Moto3 by KTM and Honda, with single-cylinder 250 cc producing 47.6 horsepower at 13,000 rpm, along with racing frames from either supplier. The new engine from Yamaha is its Crossplane 2 (CP2) parallel-twin engine displacing 689 cc.

Extensively re-engineered for Moto3, the CP2 engine is used in the Yamaha MT-07, Yamaha R7, Yamaha Tracer 7, and Yamaha Tenere 700. Of these, only the Yamaha Tenere 700 is sold in Malaysia, priced at RM58,998.

Aiming for a better power-to-weight ratio compared to the current Moto3 machines,the Yamaha Moto3 bike is a full-sized motorcycle better suited to the physical characteristics and riding style of the next generation of riders.

The new Moto3 race bike is expected to get its public reveal in 2027, with Yamaha and MotoGP currently collaborating on the technicals including additional project updates and prototype testing activities. The aim of having a single source supplier for Moto3 is to minimise costs for the race teams and focus on rider talent development.

From 2029 onwards, the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship, inside the MotoJunior paddock and a feeder series for Moto3, is expected to adopt a slightly lower-specification version of the machine, while discussions are already underway with regional championships.



