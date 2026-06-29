Honda expands use of recyclables in motorcycles

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 29 2026 3:57 pm

As part of Honda’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and impact on climate change, more recyclable components are being used in the manufacture of its motorcycles. Efforts to this end were made starting in 2024, and now involve components both within and without the Honda motorcycle supply and manufacturing chain, as reported by Honda in its Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for 2025.

While previously challenging to use in motorcycles, Honda has now re-purposed recycled materials made from discarded bumpers of Honda automobiles collected from dealerships. Examples of this include the luggage boxes for the Honda X-Adv 750, NC750X and Forza 750 scooter.

First launched in 2024, Honda’s Durobio material – developed by Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation – was initially seen in plastic components for the Honda NC-series motorcycles. This was followed by the clear windshield for the 2024 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin, and the 2025 European market CB1000GT.

Meanwhile, in the smaller displacement market, wheels were made using high pressure die-casting for aluminium alloy wheels used in Honda cubs and scooters, notably in its manufacturing plants in Vietnam, Thailand, Brazil, and China. However, technical difficulties initially prevented the use of recycled aluminium alloy for large displacement Honda motorcycles, but this has now been overcome, with the use of recycled aluminium wheels in global models rolling out in stages.

Use of recycled materials is also extended to pre-consumer recycled polypropylene materials in the CB1000F and CB1000GT for the European market, for the 2025 model year. This achieves a reduction in chemical substance contamination due to the physical properties of virgin materials.

As for post-consumer recycled polypropylene materials, usage is applied to the CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp, with used plastic products collected from the market recycled for external body panels. Controls at the procurement stage of waste materials prevent the mixing of regulated chemical substances, and by adjusting material formulations recycled materials are made to Honda quality standards.