Modenas boosts EV service with GIATMARA Kelantan

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News, Modenas / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 29 2026 12:49 pm

Malaysian motorcycle maker Modenas has launched a Modenas Service Plus at GIATMARA Prima Melor in Kota Bharu, Kelantan. This centre will support maintenance activities for Pos Malaysia’s Modenas MEV-1 electric motorcycles (e-bikes) for its delivery operations in the state.

Modenas currently supplies its MEV-1 e-bike to Pos Malaysia for its delivery service fleet. Under the partnership with GIATMARA, Modenas provides technical training, service procedures, operating standards and ongoing technical support with technicians drawn from GIATMARA students.

As part of the partnership, GIATMARA instructors underwent training at the Modenas Learning Centre in Gurun, Kedah, covering product knowledge, service and maintenance procedures, troubleshooting and practical vehicle familiarisation. Modenas and GIATMARA have been partners since 2023, with the establishment of the Industrial Centre of Excellence (ICoE) for Motorcycle Technology at GIATMARA Pendang.

Similar service centres will be set up at three other GIATMARA centres in Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak. This partnership between MODENAS and GIATMARA will not only cater to the maintenance needs of Pos Malaysia’s Modenas MEV-1 fleet, but more importantly, creates the opportunity for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) for EV skills that will be increasingly needed as electric mobility continues to grow,” said Roslan Roskan, Modenas’ Chief Executive Officer.