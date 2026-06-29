Police seize motorcycles, detain six riders, 257 traffic summons issued in weekend Ops Samseng Jalanan

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / June 29 2026 11:45 am

In an all-night operation, Kuala Lumpur traffic police (JSPT) detained six motorcycle riders and seized five motorcycles, as well as issuing 257 summons. Held at Jalan Ampang from 11.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. on the night of June 27, the operation is part of “Ops Samseng Jalanan”, involving two senior officers and 16 other ranks.

The six riders, aged between 16 to 21, were found to have been riding dangerously on the road, including performing wheelies. Three of the riders were found to be students, while two others were unable to produce a valid driving licence.

Action is being taken under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while two other motorcycles were inspected and action taken under Section 60 of the Act which concerns driving licence requirements. Meanwhile, 257 summons was issued for various offences with five motorcycles seized for further investigation.

JSPT said on their official social media pages such operations will be held daily and continuously in Kuala Lumpur. Members of the public with information about illegal racing or road hooligans can forward information to police to assist in curbing such activities.