Smart Selangor, Flexi Parking mobile payment apps reportedly hacked, system restoration still in progress

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 1 2026 1:34 pm

If you tried to pay for parking with the Flexi Parking or Smart Selangor Parking mobile applications yesterday, you might have found both out for the count. This, according their operator Suasa Efektif, was due to technical disruptions. It apologised to users, adding that its technical team was working to restore use of the applications while conducting thorough checks on its system, as FMT reports.

The report added that the outage to the Flexi Parking system also affected parking payments in Tanah Merah, Kelantan, and Seremban, Negeri Sembilan. Meanwhile, both Petaling Jaya and Subang Jaya city councils indicated that the disruption had also affected the JomParking app and the parking payment features under Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Setel and NINE.

While no reasons for the service disruption were mentioned, software solutions provider Gotchaa Lab indicated in a blog post that Flexi Parking had been hacked over the weekend, with the hackers taking advantage of two old, preventable bugs to gain access into the system.

In any case, the operator said in updates posted on both Flexi Parking and Smart Selangor Parking Facebook pages that system recovery works were still ongoing, and technical teams were working to ensure the service was restored safely and reliably. A quick check on the Smart Selangor Parking app revealed it to be running, but actual usage capability was not confirmed. Have you tried accessing either of the apps for parking payment, and are they still unavailable?

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