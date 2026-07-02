MotoGP continues at Sepang Circuit from 2027 to 2031

In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 2 2026 10:38 am

MotoGP will continue racing at Petronas Sepang International Circuit (SIC) till 2031. A new contract signed between Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports and MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group – formerly Dorna – sees the world’s premier motorcycle championship running from 2027 to 2031.

The Malaysian Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in South-East Asia, with the 2025 edition of MotoGP seeing 190,977 racing fans visiting SIC. The Malaysian Grand Prix has been held since 1991, save a single year’s break in 2020 for the Covid pandemic, from the original venue at Batu Tiga circuit in Shah Alam, a single appearance at Pasir Gudang circuit in Johor in 1998 and thereafter at SIC.

Mohammed Taufiq Johari, Youth and Sports Minister, said, “We are delighted that the Government has granted full approval at the Cabinet Meeting on 15 April 2026 for the renewal of MotoGP Malaysia from 2027 to 2031. This renewal goes beyond securing Malaysia’s place on the MotoGP global calendar. It reflects our commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s position as a leading motorsports destination while creating opportunities through economic growth, talent development and industry expansion.”

The 2026 Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix will take place from 30 October to 1 November 2026 at SIC.