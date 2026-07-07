Bentley Torcal – name revealed for electric SUV as fourth model in brand’s line-up; to debut September 23

In Bentley, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / July 7 2026 11:38 am

Bentley has revealed the name Torcal for its upcoming electric SUV, which will be the fourth model line in the British marque’s current range after the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga. Named after El Torquera de Antequera, a landscape of limestone rock in Spain, the name Torcal is also derived from the Latin term torquere, which is the origin of the modern term, torque.

This upcoming model will be unveiled in London on September 23, and its styling is expected to be derived from that of the EXP 15 concept that was unveiled last July. The Torcal will be positioned below the Bentayga in the line-up, and it not intended as a replacement for the V8-powered Bentayga which will have an ICE-powered successor in 2028, reported Autocar.

The Torcal is expected to be closely related to the Porsche Cayenne Electric and therefore use the same PPE architecture, similar to the way the Bentayga is related to the ICE-powered Cayenne in the use of the Volkswagen group’s MLB platform.

Given the SUV design brief, the Torcal can be expected to feature a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, though it remains to be seen if it will match or approach the four-figure output figures of the Cayenne Turbo Electric. More likely is a setup closer to that of the Cayenne S Electric, with up to 666 PS and 1,080 Nm.

There have yet to be officially released images of the Torcal interior, however Autocar reports that spy images of development units revealed a portrait-oriented, curved central touchscreen in the fashion of the Cayenne Electric, which is divided into two sections for infotainment and climate controls.

In reference to its EXP 15 concept, Bentley thinks “people are going to get fed up with a fully digital experience and are pining for physical mechanical elements too. By combining the two, you can get the best of both worlds,” design director Robin Page said previously, and so the Torcal could be expected to integrate more mechanical elements here. The Bentley Torcal will officially debut on September 23.

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