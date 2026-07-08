2026 Geely Preface L90 teased – based on Galaxy Starshine 7 with 1.5T and 2.0T petrol, i-HEV hybrid

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / July 8 2026 11:31 am

Geely is set to replace the Preface/Xingrui after nearly six years on the market with a second-generation model, slated for a reveal on July 10. Like the new Emgrand, the large sedan – which will receive the L90 suffix – will be based on a Galaxy new energy vehicle (NEV), in this case the Galaxy Starshine 7.

A teaser photo of the side profile corresponds to images from a Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), showing a design very similar to the Starshine 7, albeit with a revised front end with a more angular six-point grille and an X-shaped bumper. The rear has also been tweaked with different full-width taillights and twin trapezoidal tailpipes.

Preliminary specifications reported by Autohome indicate that the Preface L90’s dimensions will be all but identical to the Starshine 7, measuring 4,956 mm long (two millimetres shorter), 1,915 mm wide and 1,505 mm tall, with a wheelbase stretching 2,845 mm.

The big difference, of course, can be found under the bonnet. Whereas the Starshine 7 is a plug-in hybrid, the Preface L90 is available with a choice of turbo four-cylinder petrol engines carried over from the outgoing model – a 181 PS/290 Nm 1.5 litre unit and a 272 PS/400 Nm 2.0 litre mill. Both are expected to be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, as is the case for the current car.

Also set to be carried over is the i-HEV hybrid, which retains the Starshine 7’s 111 PS/136 Nm 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine, 190 PS/240 Nm electric motor and 11-in-one single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) but dispenses with the large 28.3 kWh battery. The powertrain, introduced on the Preface just this year, delivers a quoted combined fuel efficiency figure of 25.1 km per litre (3.98 litres per 100 km).

The i-HEV system is set to make its way into a Proton this year – the national carmaker showcased the FutureMotion HEV at the recent Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS). The powertrain, with a detuned 163 PS electric motor, is expected to debut in a new A-segment SUV, widely tipped to be called the Saga Cross.

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