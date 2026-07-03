Proton Saga Cross spied again – AMA02 Perodua Ativa rival tested in Genting, shows lifted hatch look

In Cars, Proton, Spyshots / by Jonathan Lee / July 3 2026 12:39 pm

Proton’s new entry-level SUV, widely tipped to be called the Saga Cross, has been spotted on the road once again, posted by Threads user Fi Grant. Wearing another trade plate that we know belongs to the national carmaker, the A-segment model was spied being tested on the twisty roads of Genting Highlands.

As we saw in previous images, the car features a very hatch-like body style, being less boxy and rugged than its expected rival, the Perodua Ativa. Proton will be banking on black plastic body cladding and a raised ride height to sell the SUV look, similar to the X50.

Speaking of which, past spyshots have shown a few design cues lifted from its larger sibling, most notably the glazed C-pillars for a “floating roof” look, as well as a window line that kinks upwards towards the rear. The way the raised bonnet intersects with the A-pillars also suggests that the car will be offered with a black roof option, again similar to the X50.

Wraparound headlights help disguise the rather long front overhang (especially when compared with the pert rump), while the large grille is reminiscent of the polarising full-width one on the latest Saga sedan. One can also spot the more modern-looking door mirrors and handles from the S70, compared to the ones the four-door carried over from the previous model. While the wheels look tiny on this prototype, higher-end models are set to feature larger rollers and roof rails, as seen in these images.

The Saga Cross is the second model to be built on Proton’s new Advanced Modular Architecture (AMA) after the Saga, hence the AMA02 codename. Unlike its more budget-friendly sibling, it appears that the Cross will have an all-new body structure, not one that traces its roots back to the 2005 Savvy.

Engines will include the Saga’s new 120 PS/150 Nm 1.5 litre i-GT naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, mated to an Aisin four-speed auto. There’s no Punch CVT option expected here – its place on the range-topping variant is instead set to be taken over by a hybrid powertrain, showcased at the recent Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) as the FutureMotion HEV.

This utilises the Atkinson-cycle four-pot, electric motor and single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) from the eMas 7 PHEV, albeit without the larger plug-in battery. The powertrain is tagged DHT120 for the AMA02, likely indicating that the motor’s power output is 120 kW (163 PS).

The Saga Cross is set to enter production in the fourth quarter of the year, according to a supplier. Excited? Let us know in the comments.

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