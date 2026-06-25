Proton Saga Cross (AMA02) spyshots – more images show larger wheels for higher trims, Sailun tyres

In Cars, Proton, Spyshots / by Jonathan Lee / June 25 2026 3:21 pm

A week ago, a couple of spyshots posted by Aniq Nuqman on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook piqued our interest. They showed two cars on a trailer, clearly SUVs of some sort, wearing camouflage and covered by a tarp.

The lack of any discernible visual cues made it impossible for us to ascertain their identity – believe us, we’ve racked our brains for the past few days trying to figure out what they were. Fast forward to today and the first spyshots of Proton’s forthcoming A-segment SUV, widely tipped to be called the Saga Cross, has led us to wonder if this is the same car that was on the said trailer.

The images match up fairly well – the two cars have relatively long wheelbases for their compact lengths to maximise cabin space, with their rear overhangs instead being very short. The rear bumpers are also mounted high up, giving these vehicles a distinctly budget-car look. Meanwhile, the pull-type door handles are visible in both photos, so they’re clearly not of the flush-fitting type that is so prevalent these days.

But the defining characteristic tying the car together is the wheel arch shape – squared off but with gently rounded corners, with the flared fenders also following suit. The only difference is that one of the cars on the trailer does not appear to have quite as raked a rear windscreen as the one in the latest spyshots, although that could be explained by either a jutting tailgate spoiler disguising the shape, or simply a loose-fitting tarp.

What’s of interest here is the wheels. As many have pointed out, the prototype in today’s spyshots rides on tiny rims (possibly just 14 inches in diameter), giving the car a slightly cheap look. Those of you worried that the Saga Cross will look under-tyred won’t have to worry, as these rollers will likely be reserved for the base Standard model.

The wheels on the cars on the trailer are at least an inch bigger, with two different designs – one with an intricate multi-spoke pattern, the other with five seemingly aero-optimised spokes. Perhaps the latter will be reserved for the hybrid model, which we’ll talk about later. These higher-end variants also look to sport roof rails, again not present on the base model.

We should also point out the tyres, which are different from every other Proton on the market. The two cars on the trailer are shod with Sailun Atrezzo Elite 2 rubber, which would make Sailun the national carmaker’s sixth OEM tyre supplier after Atlas (Saga) and parent company Linglong (eMas 5), Giti (X70, X90 and S70), Continental (X50) and Goodyear (eMas 7 EV and PHEV).

The Saga Cross will be the second model built on the Saga sedan‘s Advanced Modular Architecture (AMA), hence the AMA02 codename. While the four-door carries over the previous model’s compromised structure – which, by the way traces its lineage all the way back to the Savvy from 2005 – the SUV looks to be a clean-sheet design. Hopefully this means a more modern-looking cabin and a far more ergonomic driving position.

Two powertrain options are expected for the Cross, with the petrol model carrying over the Saga’s 120 PS/150 Nm 1.5 litre i-GT naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine. Unlike the sedan, the car won’t be offered with a Punch CVT, with an Aisin-sourced four-speed auto gearbox being the only option.

Also anticipated is the aforementioned hybrid model, and this will utilise the eMas 7 PHEV’s Atkinson-cycle dedicated hybrid engine (DHE) and single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), albeit with a much smaller battery. The electric motor should also be less powerful, with an expected output of 163 PS (120 kW).

Proton is drumming up interest for the hybrid powertrain – it was showcased at the recent Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) as the FutureMotion HEV, and this week the company also announced that it has expanded its engine assembly plant in Tanjong Malim to build DHEs and DHTs, in anticipation of the car’s launch. The Saga Cross is expected to enter production in the fourth quarter of the year.

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