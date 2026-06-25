Proton Saga Cross aka AMA02 spotted in Malaysia? Saga-based Ativa rival could offer hybrid option

In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / by Jonathan James Tan / June 25 2026 10:14 am

Thanks to our friends over at Careta, we now have our first spyshots, sent in by reader Muhammad Aliff Alias, of what could very well be the upcoming Proton Saga Cross a.k.a. AMA02 (this B1699A trade plate has been seen before on past Proton prototypes).

It’s quite heavily camo-ed, but we can still see the general shape (about Ativa-sized is our educated guess), the Saga-like face and the 10-spoke wheels, which look microscopic under this SUV body. It’s also clear that the car has an entirely new body rather than being simply a jacked-up Saga with a hatch, with door mirrors and handles taken from the more expensive S70.

Here’s what we know so far. AMA02 is expected to enter production in end-2026. The A-segment SUV could get the Saga’s 120 PS/150 Nm BHE15PFI 1.5 litre i-GT four-cylinder engine (already locally assembled) and an Aisin four-speed auto (no Punch CVT here).

There could also be a non-plug-in hybrid version (Ativa Hybrid is also coming), using the eMas 7 PHEV‘s electric motor and dedicated hybrid transmission (possibly a lower-powered DHT120 version, denoting a motor power of 120 kW or 163 PS) but with a smaller battery. Will Proton follow Geely’s footsteps in calling the system i-HEV or will it use a new marketing name (like FutureMotion)?

Proton Saga Cross a.k.a. AMA02 rendered by Theophilus Chin

Proton FutureMotion HEV system at KLIMS 2026

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