Chevrolet Takata airbag recall for Cruze, Orlando, Sonic, Trax – send to Honda Malaysia service centres

In Cars, Chevrolet, Local News / by Anthony Lim / July 8 2026 10:58 am

Four years ago, Chevrolet issued a recall for 3,725 units of Chevrolet and Saab vehicles in Malaysia to replace potentially faulty Takata airbag inflators. A reminder for this was sent out in 2023, and now, Chevrolet Sales Thailand (CST) has sent out another communication for the Malaysian market regarding the recall campaign, which remains ongoing.

In its statement, the company said that this is the final opportunity for owners to replace the Takata airbag replacement for free while the current local support arrangement in Malaysia remains available until December 2026. The replacement is performed free of charge.

Once the current Malaysia-based support arrangement concludes, owners who have not yet completed the repair will need to access the free replacement through designated service locations in Singapore (Alpine Motors) and Thailand (Autosales, located in Yala).

It said that the current reminder was being made as the recall campaign for the affected vehicles has seen a lower-than-expected response rate since it was launched around mid-2022. The company had already stated back in 2023 that because the affected vehicles were not new, it had been difficult to trace customers and owners due to outdated customer data, but the latest outreach is an effort to get word to owners of these vehicles.

To recap, the recall affects the following models:

Chevrolet Cruze (model year 2010–2015)

Chevrolet Orlando (model year 2013–2015)

Chevrolet Sonic (model year 2013–2014)

Chevrolet Trax (model year 2017)

Saab 9-3 (model year 2007)

As highlighted previously, the affected vehicles may be fitted with driver airbag inflators that contain non-desiccated PSAN (phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate) propellant tablets, which may experience alteration after exposure to high temperature and daylight temperature cycles in a high humidity environment.

As a result, the inflator may rupture if gas generation exceeds the ability of the inflator to vent the gas. This can result in an increased rate of pressurisation and peak pressures that can exceed the mechanical strength of the inflator, causing the housing to rupture.

Like it was when the recall was first made, the local replacement programme is being carried out in collaboration with Honda Malaysia (HMSB) through selected authorised dealerships. However, this will conclude in December 2026, and the brand is encouraging owners to use HMSB’s local network before the arrangement ends.

To support affected vehicle owners in Malaysia after December 2026, CST will continue to make information on available recall remedy options and customer contact channels available through the CST recall website. You’ll find all the details you need about the recall campaign here, as well as the list of Honda dealerships that are providing the free replacement service.

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