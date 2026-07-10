Leapmotor A05s revealed – hatch version of B03X EV with up to 122 PS, 53 kWh battery, 510 km CLTC range

In Cars, International News, Leapmotor / by Jonathan Lee / July 10 2026 5:43 pm

Leapmotor is continuing its expansion downmarket with the A05s, the first passenger car in its A-series lineup. And if you’re squinting your eyes wondering what the difference is between this and the A10 SUV (known to you and me as the B03X), well…I couldn’t tell you, either.

The car shares practically everything with its sibling, such as the slim headlights with three “dash” daytime running lights, large downturned centre air intake and slim air curtain inlets, flush pull-type door handles and blacked-out C-pillars with a sliver of fake rear quarter light window. Even the “smiley” taillights with their wraparound tails have been carried over.

If I were pressed to tell the difference, I’d say that the wheel arches are now body coloured instead of plain matte black plastic, and the designs of the side skirts and rear bumper have been very slightly re-profiled. Oh, and this particular A05s comes with a set of handsome ten-spoke alloy wheels, here finished in the same pink as the roof and door mirrors. That’s really, actually it.

Make no mistake, however, the A05s is ever so slightly smaller than that B03X. Based on data from a Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) reported by Autohome, the car is 4,200 mm long (70 mm shorter, although where those seven centimetres were taken out from is beyond me), 1,800 mm wide (-10 mm) and 1,560 mm tall (75 mm lower, almost certainly due to a lower ground clearance), with an unchanged 2,605 mm wheelbase.

Two variants are expected to be offered, both identical to the Chinese-market A10. These include a 95 PS (70 kW) base model with a 39.8 kWh LFP battery and a CLTC-rated range of 405 km, as well as a 122 PS (90 kW) variant with a 53 kWh pack and a range of 510 km; expect WLTP range figures closer to 330 km and 420 km respectively. By comparison, the European B03X has a 197 PS (145 kW) and delivers a WLTP range of 292 km with the 39.8 kWh battery and 382 with the 53 kWh one.

With the B03X already available to order in Europe, the A05s could make its way outside of China sooner rather than later given its similarity to the SUV – albeit likely badged simply as the B03 to avoid buyers confusing it with a smaller A-segment car. Closer to home, the B03X is set to be introduced in Malaysia either later this year or early next year, and so this car could follow shortly after.

GALLERY: Leapmotor B03X at Auto China 2026

Loading 15 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.