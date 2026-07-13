Reducing fuel prices not as easy as people think and involves substantial expenditure, says PM Anwar

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / July 13 2026 9:50 am

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that reducing fuel prices involved substantial expenditure and it is not as easy as people think, reports NST. Speaking at the recent Sentuhan Sahabat Madani Bukit Batu programme, Anwar, who is also finance minister, added that the government needed to ensure country’s finances remained stable while also implementing various measures to help ease the people’s burden.

“Take fuel prices, for example. Do you think it’s easy (to reduce them)? Yes, we have lowered them but if we want to reduce them further, it gives us a headache. We have to spend a lot of money. Where are we going to find the funds? But if we don’t lower prices, the people suffer and businesses struggle. That’s why we reduced the price of RON 95. Our fuel price is among the lowest in the world,” said Anwar.

“Then there are those who say this PMX has lowered the price of RON95 but not diesel. They are still unhappy. So, we have to find a way and discuss it. Diesel prices are high and we want to lower them too, but it is not easy. Sometimes supply is not yet sufficient,” he added.

Anwar also pointed out that making hasty decisions without proper planning when it comes to reducing fuel prices could harm the country. He added that diesel at RM2.10 per litre under the current Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) scheme is among the lowest in the world and urged the people to remain patient, as the government was working to improve its policies to better address the rising cost of living.

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