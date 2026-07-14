2026 Lexus ES teased by Lexus Malaysia – launch of new sedan coming soon, will we get the EV variant?

In Cars, Lexus, Local News / by Paul Tan / July 14 2026 9:22 pm

Looks like the eighth-generation Lexus ES is on its way here, as Lexus Malaysia has posted a teaser on its official social media channels showing the rear end of the new executive sedan, its full-width taillight bar – complete with illuminated Lexus lettering – glowing in the dark.

That rear light signature is unmistakably that of the all-new ES, which made its global debut at Auto Shanghai in April last year. The teaser gives no date, but the messaging suggests a local introduction is imminent.

The eighth-generation ES rides on a “multi-pathway” platform – an evolution of the outgoing car’s TNGA GA-K architecture – engineered to accommodate both hybrid and fully electric powertrains for the first time.

It’s also grown substantially, now measuring 5,140 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,555 mm tall, with a 2,950 mm wheelbase – that’s 165 mm longer, 55 mm wider and 110 mm taller than before, with an 80 mm longer wheelbase.

The design is a clean break from the outgoing XZ10, taking after the LF-ZC concept with a sleek fastback profile, slim twin L-shaped headlamps and, at the back, the full-width light bar seen in the teaser. The EV versions get a smooth, near-blanked-off nose, while the hybrid retains a lower air intake.

On the powertrain front, the ES 350h uses Lexus’ sixth-generation hybrid system built around a 2.5 litre four-cylinder engine, producing a total system output of 244 hp. All-wheel drive is available on the hybrid too.

The battery-electric variants are the ES 350e and ES 500e, both drawing from a 74.7 kWh lithium-ion pack mounted in the floor. The front-wheel drive ES 350e makes 221 hp, while the ES 500e gets dual motors and DIRECT4 all-wheel drive for 338 hp and a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of 5.1 seconds.

Inside, the minimalist cabin features a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 14-inch central touchscreen running the latest Lexus Interface software, along with the Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 suite of driver assists. Flush electronic door releases and available reclining rear lounge seats with an ottoman round off the package.

Which version is Malaysia getting? That remains to be seen, though the current ES 250 – sold here in Premium, Luxury and F Sport guises priced from RM320,888 to RM371,888 – has always been a petrol-only affair. Right-hand drive production of the new car is ramping up, with the electric ES confirmed for Australia in the third quarter of this year, so the timing lines up.

Whether Lexus Malaysia goes hybrid, EV or both, we’ll find out soon enough – stay tuned.

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