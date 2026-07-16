2026 Harley-Davidson Deadwood set for August reveal

In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 16 2026 2:34 pm

A stripped-down cruiser from the boys in Milwaukee, the 2026 Harley-Davidson FLHD Deadwood, for the US and Canada market only. Inspired by the stripped down motorcycles ridden by veterans after the Second World War, the Deadwood uses Harley-Davidson’s H-D’s Softball chassis.

The Deadwood carries a minimalist “bobber” aesthetic with blacked-out finishes and less chrome ornamentation, reflecting an era when riders removed non-essential components to improve performance and personalise their machines. According to Harley-Davidson Head of Design Bjorn Shuster, the Deadwood captures the spirit of rebellion and freedom after World War II, when many returning servicemen turned to Harley-Davidson motorcycles in search of excitement and independence.

The new cruiser also pays homage to the town of Deadwood, South Dakota, in proximity to where the annual Sturgis Motorcycle rally is held annually. This is reflected in the tank graphics of the Deadwood, as well as as the Denim Black matte paintwork.

The blacked-out styling extends to the black-rimmed laced tubeless wheels, a 19-litre teardrop fuel tank and a tuck-and-roll solo seat with a seat height of 650 mm. Black finishing cover the powertrain, exhaust, front end and controls, with chrome limited to the lower rocker covers and pushrod tubes to accentuate the Milwaukee V-Twin engine.

Saddlebags are ditched in order to focus attention on the Softtail chassis, mimicking the look of H-D’s hard tail frame. Suspension is lowered to complement the low rider looks, along with a chopped windshield. Power comes from H-D’s Miwaulee Eight V-twin displacing 1,923 cc producing 98 hp and 163 Nm of torque.

The Deadwood comes with three ride modes – Road, Sport and Rain – and riding information is shown on a five-inch diameter console-mounted display with analog speedometer above a multi-function LCD. Electronic riding aids include traction control, cornering ABS, and wheel spin control, as well a USB-C charging port