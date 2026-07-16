Age-based health checks for drivers 70 and above ruled out, existing requirements already strict – Hasbi

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 16 2026 6:03 pm

The Malaysian government does not plan to impose mandatory health checks solely based on age for private motorists renewing their driving licences from the age of 70, reported New Straits Times.

The transport ministry does not require additional medical examinations for the renewal of private driving licences, including for motorists aged 70 years and above, said deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

“Findings from studies and international analyses show there is no conclusive evidence that introducing mandatory age-based medical examinations can significantly reduce the accident rate,” Hasbi said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Police statistics showed that those aged 70 and above accounted for 3.5% of all persons involved in road accidents between the years 2020 and 2025, compared with 69.4% of all persons involving those aged between 16 and 40 years, Hasbi said.

However, these figures included every individual involved in accidents. including drivers, motorcyclists, passengers and victims, and did not establish that age was the main contributing factor, and restrictions imposed solely on hte basis of age could affect the mobility and wellbeing of senior citizens, particularly their ability to access healthcare, manage their daily affairs and take part in community activities, he added.

“Advancing age does not necessarily mean a person has lost the ability to drive, as each individual’s health and capabilities differ. Many are still able to drive safely and responsibly,” the deputy transport minister said.

Currently, medical examinations are mandatory only for new applications and renewals of vocational licences for goods and public service vehicles, regardless of the applicant’s age, and existing medical requirements for commercial and public transport drivers are already strict and enforcement should be further strengthened, said the deputy transport minister.

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