Lalaport Transportation Hub launched – landing point for KL-SG buses with mall amenities, rail connection

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / July 16 2026 4:42 pm

Kuala Lumpur needed a proper bus hub to replace the roadside locations that – while convenient for pick-up and drop-off – added to congestion and didn’t look very right in a world-class city. We now have one – the Lalaport Transportation Hub (LTH) was launched this afternoon by Hannah Yeoh, minister in the PM’s department in charge of the Federal Territories.

LTH is located in Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC), specifically at Level LG1 (East Atrium) of the Japanese-themed mall part-owned by Mitsui Fudosan, which by the way, also operates Tokyo Midtown Yaesu. If you’ve taken buses heading in and out of Tokyo, you might be familiar with Yaesu. Mitsui Fudosan is also the company behind the redevelopment of Tsukiji, where Tokyo’s iconic fish market used to be.

Lalaport is already connected to the Hang Tuah LRT and Monorail stations, so the mall is a perfect place for a bus hub. LTH is a DBKL-approved APAD-licensed hub ‘designed to provide a seamless transport experience while supporting sustainable urban mobility through public and shared mobility solutions’.

Operational in phases since February, LTH is described as a ‘centralised node’ with high-quality infrastructure for both local and international travellers. Transport minister Anthony Loke was quite passionate about removing ‘roadside bus stations’ and he visited LTH in January to review its progress before operations started.

The fully-sheltered bus hub has 11 bays for express buses, dedicated air-conditioned waiting lounges, physical counters and self-service ticketing machines. The mall’s corridor leading to LTH (it’s very well signposted) has an airport-style Passenger Information Display System (PIDS), which is also available in the waiting lounge – this provides real-time status for you to keep track of arrival/departure times.

Is there still time for a dash to the toilet or a quick bite at the mall’s many eateries? Want to pop in Jaya Grocer? You don’t have to be at the platform waiting for the ‘Singapore, Singapore’ call – just check PIDS.

Also very useful for travellers is the luggage lockers and ATM machines, plus the mall’s money changer and restrooms. There are ramps from the lounge to the platforms, which will benefit wheelchairs and heavy luggage. Free WiFI in the lounge too. LTH operates 24 hours a day.

As mentioned, Lalaport BBCC is connected to Rapid KL’s LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and Monorail, and these can take you to virtually all popular locations in KL and beyond. I’d argue that it’s a short walk to the MRT Kajang Line (Merdeka and Bukit Bintang stations) and there’s also the Boleh-Boleh Ride on-demand shuttle van service plus two dedicated e-hailing pick-up and drop-off points. Super connected.

Mitsui Fudosan says that around 30 bus operators will utilise LTH as a primary transit point in the city centre, specifically for KL-Singapore routes. LTH is also a base for shuttle van services to KLIA and KLIA 2. Operated by Asia Success Resources (ASR, which has a track record at KLIA 2), LTH was developed in partnership with Semba Corp, which oversaw the functional planning and overall design concept.

Check out the pics of LTH below and tell us what you think of this new KL-SG bus hub.

Click to enlarge

GALLERY: Lalaport Transportation Hub, KL

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