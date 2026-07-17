1:64 Kyosho Mooneyes R34 diecast official launch at 2026 Art of Speed Festival this August 1st at MAEPS

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 17 2026 1:35 pm

Getting its official debut at the upcoming 2026 Art of Speed Festival is the Kyosho Mooneyes R34 die cast model. This Mooneyes specific car model is scheduled to be unveiled to the Malaysian public on August 1 and 2 at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Serdang Selangor.

In 1:64 scale, the Mooneyes R34 comes in a shade of metallic yellow, following the Mooneyes brand colour. The model is by Mooneyes designer Sumi San, in a manufacturing collaboration with Kyosho.

No word on pricing for the Mooneyes R34 as yet, which will be revealed on day one of the Art of Speed. The annual Art of Speed is a showcase of Malaysian custom car and motorcycle culture, a music platform for local and international bands and a gathering for Hot Wheels miniature collectors.

Mooneyes, founded by Shige Suganuma, is a lifestyle brand celebrating Japan’s Southern California style custom vehicle scene, along with clothing and accessories. Kyosho is known for its range of die cast scale models of various JDM cars, as well as a wide range of radio control models.

Loading 5 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.