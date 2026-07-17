Denza Z9S shown in China – new EV sedan sits below Z9/Z9GT; MIIT filing shows up to 503 PS, 920 km CLTC

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / July 17 2026 5:24 pm

BYD’s Denza has posted the first official images of the Z9S, a new electric sedan that will join the line-up under the existing Z9, the latter also offered as a wagon called Z9GT which went on sale in Malaysia yesterday.

Measuring 5,090 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,490 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,025 mm, the Z9S’s overall length and wheelbase are down by 145 mm and 100 mm respectively when compared to the Z9.

Pictured here with a Dawn Purple paint finish, the Z9S’s face has quite a bit in common with the Z9GT, with upward “fangs” framing the corner and central air inlets. However, the newer model distinguishes itself with its two-tier lighting setup that sees the main headlamps tucked into the bumper corners, while dual-bar daytime running lights sit higher up.

Viewed from the side, the fastback shape is derived from the Z9, as are the nearly full-width taillights at the rear. Unlike its larger siblings, the Z9S doesn’t get flush door handles that pop out due to China’s impending regulations that ban hidden door handles from next year.

Other things worth highlighting are the roof-mounted LiDAR and camera for ADAS functions, while the side mirrors sit on a dedicated arm rather than attaching directly to the car’s body. No interior shots of the Chinese automaker’s new offering for now.

According to a filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), the Z9S will be offered with rear-wheel drive and two electric motor outputs. The base option is said to be rated at 435 PS (429 hp or 320 kW), while the higher-spec motor serves up 503 PS (496 hp or 370 kW). Both versions are listed with a 102.326-kWh battery pack for up to 920 km of range following the CLTC standard.

CarNewsChina reports that the battery packs use cells supplied by different manufacturers, with the lower-output variant getting cells from Hefei BYD that are put into packs by Shanwei FinDreams Battery. Meanwhile, the more powerful version uses Wuwei FinDreams cells, with pack assembly by Shenzhen BYD Auto Industry.

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