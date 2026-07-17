Dunlop to focus on long-term growth in Malaysia with over 200 dealers, offering tyres for ICE, EVs and SUVs

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 17 2026 7:15 pm

Toyotsu Binter Malaysia has stated that it plans to focus on long-term growth for Dunlop tyres in Malaysia, following its appointment as the tyre brand’s exclusive distributor in Malaysia in May this year.

The Dunlop brand was acquired by Sumitomo Rubber Industries in January 2025 as a result of its sale by Goodyear, with Toyotsu Binter Malaysia aiming to strengthen its position in the Malaysian market with improved nationwide accessibility, closer engagement with dealer and retail partners as well as the introduction of a refreshed product line-up.

Since the appointment of Toyotsu Binter Malaysia as the exclusive distributor in Malaysia in May, Dunlop has grown its dealer network in Malaysia from around 150 outlets to more than 200 outlets, which the company says reflects growing confidence among dealers and automotive service partners.

“Malaysia is an important market for Dunlop and we see tremendous opportunities for long-term growth. Motorists are looking for products that deliver quality, safety and performance, but they also expect genuine value… Our ambition is to establish Dunlop as an emerging premium brand by making premium performance accessible to more Malaysian motorists,” said Toyotsu Binter Malaysia MD Marcus Lim.

At present, the Dunlop product range in Malaysia consists of the SP Touring R1 for compact vehicles, the Blue Response TG (for “Touring”, according to the company) for mainstream passenger vehicles, and the SP Sport Maxx 060+ for the high-performance segment.

These are joined by the Sport Maxx Lux for comfort and luxury-oriented vehicles, the GrandTrek PT5 (highway terrain), GrandTrek AT5 (all-terrain) and GrandTrek R/T01 (rough terrain) tyres for SUVs and 4x4s, and the upcoming e.Sport Maxx which is aimed at high-performance electric vehicles, the latter set to arrive on the Malaysian market later this year.

Toyotsu Binter Malaysia stated that Dunlop will continue to to invest in its dealer network, as well as to introduce products developed for local driving conditions. While the brand does not produce tyres locally in Malaysia at present, Malaysian driving conditions are taken into account by the Dunlop technical team that is at the company’s regional production facilities in Thailand and Indonesia, said Toyotsu Binter Malaysia.

Dunlop SP Touring R1

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Dunlop Blue Response TG

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Dunlop Sport Maxx Lux

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Dunlop e.Sport Maxx brochure

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Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 060+

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Dunlop GrandTrek PT5

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Dunlop GrandTrek AT5

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Dunlop GrandTrek RT/01 brochure

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