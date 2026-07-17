No police ops against motorcyclists attending RXZ Members 8.0 end July gathering in Terengganu

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 17 2026 10:59 am

Terengganu police assure motorcycle riders attending the RXZ Members 8.0 gathering later this month there will be no large-scale “pukat” (blanket enforcement) operations targeting participants, while stressing traffic laws will be strictly enforced throughout the event. Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said this should not be interpreted as a licence for participants to disregard road regulations, as offenders would still face enforcement action.

“We will not conduct ‘pukat’ operations. We welcome everyone to Terengganu, but they must comply with road traffic regulations,” he told a press conference at the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters on Thursday. “There will be no special treatment or exemptions. If anyone commits an offence, action will be taken. Enforcement will continue as usual even without blanket operations,” he said.

More than 100,000 motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to attend the annual gathering, which will be held from July 31 to Aug 1. To ensure public safety, Mohd Khairi said 619 police officers and personnel would be deployed throughout the event. He said enforcement efforts would focus on roads known to attract riders performing dangerous stunts, including Jalan Pantai Seberang Takir and Jalan Pantai Teluk Ketapang.

“The presence of officers at these strategic locations is a preventive measure, as we are aware that some participants may attempt dangerous riding, including performing wheelies,” he said. Police will also intensify patrols using Motorcycle Patrol Units (URB) and Mobile Patrol Vehicles (MPV) to monitor areas expected to attract large crowds.

Mohd Khairi advised participants to ensure their motorcycles are roadworthy, possess valid driving licences and comply with vehicle regulations, including the use of side mirrors, standard exhaust systems and legal registration plates. He also reminded riders not to treat the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) as a racing circuit, avoid causing excessive noise near hospitals and accommodation areas, and refrain from bringing prohibited items into the state.

The heightened security measures follow last year’s event, which recorded two fatal crashes, two serious injury accidents and seven minor injury accidents. Mohd Khairi said the police’s objective was not to issue as many summonses as possible but to ensure participants could attend the gathering and return home safely.