Puspakom’s new GiCheck Early Access Reservation (GEAR) – next-day appointments for private vehicles

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 17 2026 3:54 pm

Puspakom appointments ‘always full’ and slots difficult to get? The vehicle inspection company has introduced a premium booking option offering next-day inspection appointments for private vehicles at selected centres.

Called GiCheck Early Access Reservation (G.E.A.R), the new service is available from July 19 on the GiCheck online booking platform. For example, customers can make an appointment this Sunday for inspection next Monday, July 20.

For now, G.E.A.R is only available on weekdays at Batu Caves, Glenmarie and Wangsa Maju branches as part of a pilot implementation. The introductory fee is RM150 per vehicle.

Puspakom says that G.E.A.R is expected to benefit private vehicle owners, buyers and sellers completing ownership transfers, as well as customers with time-sensitive inspection requirements. The introduction of the new service is in response to growing demand for greater appointment flexibility, particularly during peak periods such as month-end, festive seasons and high transaction periods, when demand is typically higher.

The company adds that G.E.A.R does not affect normal appointment slots, which will continue to be available to customers nationwide. Only a small allocation of each participating branch’s daily inspection capacity will be reserved for G.E.A.R customers, it adds.

“Customers today increasingly expect services that are not only reliable, but also flexible enough to meet different needs and circumstances. This will allow private vehicle owners an additional option when time is critical, while ensuring our existing appointment system continues to serve the wider public effectively,” said Puspakom CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman,

“This initiative is about improving customer experience through greater choice. Whether it is someone completing a vehicle ownership transfer, preparing for financing requirements, or managing unexpected circumstances, customers now have the flexibility to secure an earlier inspection appointment when needed,” he added.

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