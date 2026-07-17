In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 17 2026 12:05 pm

Click to enlarge

There will be road closures in Putrajaya this weekend to make way for the Score Marathon 2026 event, which will happen on July 18-19.

Yes, over the weekend – the ‘Score Run’ has grown into what it claims to be Malaysia’s largest running festival with over 50,000 runners. As such, it’s now a two-day event where the 5KM fun run and 10KM competitive run will flag off on Saturday, while the half marathon and full marathon will happen on Sunday.

The race village is in front of Mahkamah Syariah Putrajaya while the starting line is over at Dataran Putrajaya on Persiaran Perdana. Roads around the area will be closed, some starting from 3pm and 6pm today. Some roads will be fully closed while others will be partially closed – full list below.

Click to enlarge

Runners, as usual for Putrajaya runs, you can park at the many open parking lots that line Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, behind all the ministry HQs. There’s an extra option for this event – organisers say that you can park at Destina Putrajaya, which is opposite Putrajaya Sentral station, and take the provided shuttle buses to the race village.

Note that the flag-off times are from 5.30 am tomorrow for the 10KM run, and from 6.45 am for the 5KM run. On Sunday, it’s from 1.30 am for the FM and from 3am for the HM. ‘From’ because the flag off will be done in waves – high-performance runners fly off first, before A, B, C and so on. Check your bib and get into the correct pen.

Finally, race kit collection is currently happening at the IOI Grand Exhibition & Convention Centre, Level 3 of the IOI City Mall. It’s a gargantuan mall, so if you don’t have a lot of time, the closest parking areas are Zone E (P1) and Zone G (L1).

Click to enlarge

REPC is open till 9pm today and from 10am to 6pm tomorrow. 10KM and 5KM runners will have to pick their kit up today, obviously. Remember to bring your own bag as the organiser will not be providing drawstring bags. Good luck and may you PB.

For everyone else, note that the running route spans across Putrajaya so drive safe and look out for runners, cones and safety marshals. If your route is blocked, inform the safety personnel before proceeding. Better still, avoid Putrajaya this weekend if you can.

Loading 10 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.