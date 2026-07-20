2026 WMoto Griffin 205 scooter in Malaysia, RM8,888

In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 20 2026 3:49 pm

First seen at the Malaysia Bike Show earlier this year, the 2026 Moto Griffin 205 is now in the local scooter market, priced at RM8,888. The Griffin 205 got its official launch at the opening of Mforce Smartshop Kedai Motor Yoon Loi in Pusing, Perak, and comes in four colour choices – Glacier Grey, Action Blue, Xtreme White and Nitro Red – and a two-year of 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Power comes from a 198cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve engine producing 19.4 hp at 8,250rpm and 17.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and belt final drive to the rear wheel.

Braking for the Griffin 205 is done by single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment. For suspension, the front end is held up by non-adjustable telescopic forks, while the back end is fitted with preload adjustable twin shock absorbers.

Riding conveniences include keyless start, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, traction control and integrated front camera compatible with the Road Cam app. Riding information is shown on a TFT display, with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone using the Car Bit Ride app with Android and iOS compatibility.

Wheel sizing is 14-inches, wrapped in 100/80 front and 120/70 rear tyres. Seat height on the Griffin 205 is set at 790 mm, while dry weight is listed at 126 kg, and 11-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.