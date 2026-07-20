2026 Senke SK400-KG in Malaysia, priced at RM21,800

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 20 2026 12:11 pm

New to the Malaysia motorcycle market is the 2026 Senke SK400-KG asked sports, priced at RM21,800. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and every SK400-KG comes with a one-year or 10,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Power for the SK400-KG comes from a two-cylinder, liquid-cooled, eight-valve engine, displacing 378 cc. This gives the SK400-KG 35.6 hp at 9,000 rpm, while no torque figure was disclosed.

The SK400-KG sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. Wheel sizing is 17-inches front and rear, fitted with 110/70 and 150/55 tyres.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, the front with a 300 mm disc and the rear using a 240 mm disc, while two-wheel ABS is standard equipment. For suspension, the SK400-KG gets non-adjustable upside-down forks in front and monoshock at the back.

Riding information is displayed on an LCD instrument panel while LED lighting is used throughout. Weight for the SK400-KG is listed at 187 kg, while two colour choices are available – grey and silver.