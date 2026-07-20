In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 20 2026 10:10 am

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Those who drive in and out of KL city centre daily, take note. Jalan Raja – the road in front of Dataran Merdeka and Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad – will be closed throughout the week for the Citrawarna 2026 event. Also, roads around the area will be closed on certain days.

Starting with Jalan Raja itself, the stretch from the National Textile Museum and old Standard Chartered building (coming down from the tunnel) to the junction with Jalan Raja Laut will be closed to traffic from 12pm onwards tomorrow (July 21), full days from July 21-26, and till 5am on July 27, which is next Monday.

Meanwhile, there’s a list of roads in the wider area that will be closed on July 24 (9pm to 2am) and July 25 (6pm to 11pm) for the Citrawarna rehearsal and actual event. The affected roads are Bulatan Dato Onn to Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Esfahan, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak and Jalan Kinabalu to Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin.

Check out the graphics above for a better picture. Look for alternative routes if this is part of your commute – drive safe.

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