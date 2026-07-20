Karrus Automotive Group appointed as Meguiar’s exclusive distributor for Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 20 2026 6:06 pm

Karrus Automotive Group (KAG) has been officially appointed as exclusive distributor for automotive care and detailing products brand Meguiar’s for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, the company has announced.

Karrus will be in charge of distribution, marketing and strategic development of the Meguiar’s product portfolios across the three markets, and will focus on expanding its retail and distribution channel, strengthen partnerships with professional detailing providers, invest in technical education and grow engagement with the wider automotive community, said the group.

“We are delighted and honoured to be appointed as the exclusive distributor of Meguiar’s for Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei. We have ambitious and exciting plans for Meguiar’s. Our goal is to make the brand more accessible and relevant to even more car-crazy people across our region, from everyday vehicle owners and passionate enthusiasts to professional detailers and automotive businesses,” said Karrus Automotive Group executive director Reza Mutalib.

Karrus will hold its official regional launch of its exclusive distributorship of the Meguiar’s brand at this year’s edition of LuftWasser in Malaysia, a Porsche enthusiasts’ event scheduled for September 5 this year, and the group is welcoming enquiries from retailers, detailing professionals and business partners interested in representing the Meguiar’s brand in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei, it said.

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