Malaysians bought 385,353 vehicles in 1H 2026, up 3% – MAA revises full year forecast TIV upwards to 800k

In Local News / by Danny Tan / July 21 2026 2:14 pm

Malaysians purchased 385,353 vehicles in the first half of 2026, which is up 3% compared to the 373,636 units recorded in the same period last year. This was revealed by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) at its first half sales and production review event this morning.

MAA attributed the total industry volume’s (TIV) positive growth to the continued resilience of the domestic automotive market amid a stable economic environment and sustained consumer demand. Total industry production (TIP) in 1H 2026 also recorded growth 1.2% year-on-year growth to 356,946 units.

MAA president Mohd Shamsor bin Mohd Zain pointed to SUVs (+19%) and EVs (+106%) as growth segments, while commercial vehicles – especially pick-up trucks – saw sales continue to decline (-11%) due to withdrawal of diesel subsidy for private vehicles. National makes (Perodua and Proton) continue to grow at the expense of non-national brands – P1/P2 now control 67% (+4%) of the market.

Aside from factors such as new product launches and good consumer confidence supported by stable income (despite global issues such as the war in the Middle East, and its effects on the world’s economy and supply chain), MAA said that policy certainty after the postponement of the implementation of P.U.(A) 402 and the New Customised Incentive Mechanism (NCM) allowed car companies to carry on business without immediate disruption.

Following the positive 1H 2026 sales performance, MAA has revised upwards its forecast for the full year’s TIV from 790,000 units to 800,000 units. By the way, TIV hit a record 820,752 units last year, topping the previous high of 816,747 from 2024. It was the second year in a row TIV passed the 800k mark and the fourth consecutive year of post-Covid growth. Click the links for context.

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