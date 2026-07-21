Senawang-Port Klang bypass to encourage freight by rail, aid connectivity between industrial areas and port

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / July 21 2026 10:21 am

File image; Honda Malaysia using rail-based transport for delivery of parts between Thailand and Malaysia

The proposed Senawang-Port Klang bypass rail line is expected to complement the existing transportation network while strengthening connectivity between industrial areas and the port, said transport minister Anthony Loke, reported New Straits Times.

“When we plan to build this bypass rail line from Senawang to Port Klang, it will shorten the distance and make cargo transportation more efficient. This is in line with the ministry’s ‘road to rail’ policy, where we aim to encourage freight from this area to be transported by rail. It also fulfils the aspirations of the Negri Sembilan government and our manifesto, which is to develop Negri Sembilan into an industrial state,” Loke said.

The transport ministry has a long-term plan strategy to realise the Senawang-Port Klang rail bypass, said the transport minister. While there is the Serendah bypass in the north which allows freight trains from the north to avoid entering Kuala Lumpur by proceeding directly to Port Klang via the Serendah bypass, there is currently no equivalent bypass from the south, he said.

In October last year, the transport minister chaired a meeting with Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) and the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) on the need to ramp up ‘Road to Rail’ (transporting goods by rail rather than road) efforts. One 40-wagon train can take the place of 80 lorries on Malaysian roads, thus reducing the risk of accidents and road congestion, Loke said.

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