Vinfast opens 20 e-bike showrooms in Indonesia

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, VinFast / by Mohan K Ramanujam / July 21 2026 11:59 am

Strengthening its foothold in Southeast Asia’s largest motorcycle market, Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has opened 20 new electric motorcycle (e-bike) showrooms in Indonesia. Spanning a period from July 19 to 25 for the openings, the VinFast showrooms are located in major Indonesian cities including Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Medan, Palembang and Makassar.

Models on sale are the VinFast Evo, VinFast Feliz II and VinFast Viper, with showrooms offering battery-swapping, charging and after-sales service. The Viper is aimed at younger riders, while the Feliz II and Evo are refined from their Vietnamese counterparts to better suit Indonesian consumer preferences.

All three models are powered by a 5,200 W BLDC in-wheel motor. The Viper and Feliz II have a top speed of 90 km/h, while the Evo reaches 80 km/h. Each model features dual battery compartments capable of accommodating two 1.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

With two fully charged batteries installed, the Evo offers a claimed range of up to 150km, while the Viper and Feliz II can travel up to 145km under standard testing conditions. Customers can purchase the e-bikes with batteries included or opt for a battery subscription plan, while charging with domestic current is standard.

The e-bikes are covered by a manufacturing warranty of up to six years or 72,000 km, whichever comes first. VinFast said the simultaneous opening of 20 dealerships reflects its long-term commitment to Indonesia as it expands its retail network, product portfolio and charging infrastructure to support the country’s transition towards sustainable mobility.