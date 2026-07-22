KTM improves Komuter Sektor Utara – new schedule with six extra train services starting from July 24

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / July 22 2026 10:23 am

Good news for northern folks using the KTM Komuter Sektor Utara. KTM has announced an improved new schedule that will see six extra train services daily, starting from July 24. It’s to fulfil rising demand and improve rider comfort, especially during peak times, the rail operator says.

The new services include two extra ones for the Padang Besar – Butterworth – Padang Besar route and four new services for the Ipoh – Butterworth – Ipoh route. With the six new services, KTM Komuter Sektor Utara will have a total of 62 services a day.

Those riding the Ipoh – Butterworth – Ipoh route will see shorter morning peak period waiting times, from the current 120 minutes to 55 minutes. The last train of the day’s hours will also be later.

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For the Padang Besar – Butterworth route, afternoon peak hour waiting times will be cut from 60 minutes to 30 minutes. Extra train 2953 departs Padang Besar for Butterworth at 6.05 pm and train 2960 heads north from Butterworth at 8.45 pm.

KTM says that this improved schedule is expected to benefit around 20,000 riders a day, or 7.3 million a year, especially users who commute for work, studies and daily business along the Komuter Sektor Utara corridor.

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