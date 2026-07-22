Motorists who continue to drive despite licence ban may face jail term – deputy transport minister Hasbi

In Local News / by Mick Chan / July 22 2026 11:25 am

Motorists who continue to drive despite having their licences suspended or revoked may face up to three years’ imprisonment under the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2026, reported The Star.

The amendment to Section 32 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) was aimed at increasing existing penalties to encourage compliance with the law and reduce the risk of road accidents, deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah has said. The amendment would increase the maximum jail term from one year to three years, while the fine would be raised between RM3,000 and RM10,000, he continued.

Regarding the subject, Universiti Putra Malaysia associate professor Law Teik Hua said that stiffer penalties would only be effective if they were accompanied by a higher likelihood of offen­ders being caught.

“Deterrence depends not only on the severity of the punishment but also on the probability of detection. The authorities should therefore conduct more random licence checks at roadblocks, as this would increase the chances of apprehending drivers who continue to drive despite being suspended,” Law said.

Earlier this year, the transport ministry was reported to be considering making defensive driving courses mandatory for drivers with suspended licences or with traffic offence records.

This was part of the transport ministry’s efforts toward improving the existing curriculum, with greater focus on practical driving skills and accident avoidance instead of merely passing licence tests, transport minister Anthony Loke said then.

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