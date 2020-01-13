Perodua’s upcoming B-segment SUV, codenamed D55L, is one highly-anticipated product – and word on the vine is that the car is set for launch in the second half of the year, according to the research arm of Malaysian Industrial Development Finance (MIDF).
Writing for The Edge, the firm suggests that the car will slot below the larger seven-seater Aruz, which is priced between RM72,900 and RM77,900. If that is indeed the case, it could very well cannibalise sales of the Myvi, which tops out at RM52,186.
The D55L will be a close relative of the Daihatsu Rocky/Toyota Raize twins, both of which went on sale in Japan in November. The two cars measure just 3,995 mm long and 1,695 mm wide and are powered by 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque, paired to a CVT.
No word on whether this engine and transmission combination will make it to the D55L, but Perodua has recently been spotted testing a Daihatsu Thor on local roads, which comes with the same powertrain.
