In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 2 March 2020 5:39 pm / 7 comments

Shell Malaysia Trading has officially introduced the Helix Eco 0W-20 engine oil, a low-viscosity fully-synthetic lubricant specifically designed for eco-friendly compact vehicles with engine capacities below 1,200 cc (it was originally formulated for Indonesia’s Low Cost Green Cars, or LCGC).

While the company doesn’t specifically say so, the grade looks to be compatible with Perodua Axia and Bezza models fitted with the 1.0 litre three-cylinder engine. Helix Eco is Shell’s second, more affordable 0W-20-rated engine oil after the Helix HX8 0W-20, lacking the latter’s API SN Plus certification but still conforming to API SN and ILSAC GF-5 standards.

Shell says that Helix Eco 0W-20 is specially formulated for small cars, where the engines are often subjected to high-stress stop-start driving conditions in urban environments. The company promises better fuel economy (due to reduced engine load from the low-viscosity formulation) and superior protection against wear and friction, along with improved lubrication thanks to its low-evaporation formula.

Available in a 3.5 litre pack, the new Shell Helix Eco 0W-20 retails at a recommended RM143.50 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM144.20 in Sabah and Sarawak, and is sold at authorised Shell Helix workshops nationwide. In conjunction with the launch, every purchase of genuine Made for Malaysia Helix Eco 0W-20 from today onwards comes with a free sunshade, while stocks last.

Additionally, those who purchase genuine Helix engine oil from authorised workshops are entitled to participate in the Shell Advantage and Rewards (SHARE) Programme, upon which they are eligible to receive one free pack of Helix oil with every four packs purchased from authorised retail outlets.