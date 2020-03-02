In Cars, Porsche, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 2 March 2020 5:05 pm / 0 comments

The latest, 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo has just been teased ahead of its virtual debut ahead of the cancelled Geneva Motor Show due to coronavirus concerns, but there’s another variation on the Turbo theme that appears to be in the works. Here, our spy photographers have captured on camera what appears to be a 992-generation 911 Turbo with a duck tail rear spoiler in place of the regular active unit.

The most recent application of the duck tail on a Neunelfer was on the facelifted 997-generation Sport Classic. This 2009 model is based on the 3.8 litre Carrera S, and featured a naturally aspirated engine, like the ducktail Carrera RS of 1973. The formula of high-performance 911 in retro styling was reprised in the 991-generation 911 R, so here then, is a Porsche-first in applying the look to a widebody, Turbo-based model.

Like on the ‘regular’ Turbo, the latest development of the firm’s torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system and is expected, along with an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic. Earlier reports also indicate that the Turbo will incorporate an optional, 48-volt mild-hybrid system for slightly improved efficiency via an integrated belt-driven starter-generator.

Being based on the Turbo and by extension, the Turbo S, similar – if not identical – underpinnings for the ‘Sport Classic’ look Turbo here should mean the use of the model’s 3.8 litre biturbo flat-six engine, which has been said to output up to 650 PS and 800 Nm of torque in its most potent Turbo S guise.

The most potent Turbo S variant is expected to exceed its current performance benchmarks of 2.9 seconds for the 0-100 km/h sprint and 330 km/h top speed, and helping to keep the whole lot under control are 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, shod in 255/35 and 315/30 tyres, respectively. Behind the rolling stock is a set of 420 mm front brake disc with 10-piston calipers, and 390 mm discs at the back.

There may be more of this duck tail-equipped 911 Turbo still to be seen in development vehicle guise, but as for the 992-generation car it’s based on, the latter’s debut is just one more day away, so watch this space for the full rundown of details.