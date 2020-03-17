In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Matthew H Tong / 17 March 2020 10:11 am / 0 comments

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced that its subsidiaries, FCA Italy and Maserati, will temporarily cease production in their European manufacturing plants. This is a move that complies with the authorities’ efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The temporary suspension will take effect immediately until March 27, 2020. FCA will continue to monitor the situation, and in its statement revealed that production can be commenced once market conditions allow. The facilities which will be closed are the Tychy plant in Poland and Kragujevac in Serbia. Italian facilities in Melfi, G. Vico (Pomigliano), Cassino, Mirafiori Carrozzerie, Grugliasco, and Modena, are also affected.

Meanwhile, FCA has modified production protocols at other plants, which include enhancing social distancing between employees at work stations. FCA has also increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitisation for the safety of its employees. Strict controls and security measures have been put in place in all FCA sites and canteens, while employees based in its offices will work remotely from home.

During this suspension period, FCA will take the opportunity to implement revisions to production and quality control protocols for the benefit of its customers and enhance overall productivity. Maserati now joins a list of car manufacturers who have all announced the temporary closure of factories, including Lamborghini and Ferrari.