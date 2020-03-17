In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Anthony Lim / 17 March 2020 6:36 pm / 0 comments

Another car company has announced that it is adhering to the movement control order (MCO) announced yesterday by the government in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Mazda Malaysia says its offices as well as all its dealership showrooms and service centres – and presumably, its Kulim production plant – will be temporarily closed from March 18 to 31 in line with the MCO.

In cases where emergency assistance is required during the period, Mazda Malaysia says that customers can contact its Zoom-Zoom line at 1-800-22-8080 or its 24-hour roadside assistance service at 1-800-18-8011.

A number of other companies, including Perodua, Honda Malaysia and Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia have also announced similar measures.